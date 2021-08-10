Chapman, Astle picked in New Zealand T20 World Cup squad

All-rounder Mark Chapman and spin bowler Todd Astle have been included in New Zealand’s 15-man Twenty20 World Cup squad, while Finn Allen and Colin de Grandhomme have missed out.

There was also no place for veteran batsman Ross Taylor, who played his last T20 last November, in the squad released on Tuesday.

Astle joins fellow legspinner Ish Sodhi and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner for the Oct. 17-Nov. 14 tournament in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, where spin is expected to be important.