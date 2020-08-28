Chennai Super Kings squad quarantined as 12 players test COVID-19 positive

In a shocking development, as many as 12 Chennai Super Kings squad members, including players and coaching/support staff, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, just 22 days before the IPL begins in the UAE, sources told IANS on Friday.

According the sources, the entire team has been quarantined after the development. “A total of 12 members are have been affected and the entire team has been told to go quarantine again. It is learnt that they got infected during a camp in Chennai,” said the sources.