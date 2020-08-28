Indian Premier League

Chennai Super Kings squad quarantined as 12 players test COVID-19 positive

IANS
New Delhi
Representational image. Chennai Super Kings players pose after winning the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on 27 May 2018. Photo: AFP
Representational image. Chennai Super Kings players pose after winning the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on 27 May 2018. Photo: AFP

In a shocking development, as many as 12 Chennai Super Kings squad members, including players and coaching/support staff, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, just 22 days before the IPL begins in the UAE, sources told IANS on Friday.

According the sources, the entire team has been quarantined after the development. “A total of 12 members are have been affected and the entire team has been told to go quarantine again. It is learnt that they got infected during a camp in Chennai,” said the sources.

CSK officials and BCCI refused to confirm the development.

The CSK team had landed in Dubai on 21 August and after the mandatory six-day quarantine period had started training as well. The IPL begins on 19 September, but the BCCI has still not released the scheduled of the matches.

