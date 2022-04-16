Chennai's Chahar ruled out of IPL with back injury

Chennai Super Kings pace bowler Deepak Chahar, the second-most expensive player at the Indian Premier League auction, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury, organisers said Friday.

Chahar, known for his ability to swing the new ball, was acquired for $1.85 million in the February auction, the highest figure after Ishan Kishan who was sold to Mumbai Indians for $2 million.

The bowler, 29, was expected to join his team in late April but the injury has put paid to his plans.