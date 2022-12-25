No need to overthink as Pant, Iyer still there: Siraj

The pacer said that sending Axar Patel up the order was a management call. "I think it was about bringing in the left-right hand combination, which will cause trouble to bowlers," he added.
Siraj said that the surface offered extra bounce to the pacers and the team focused on hitting hard lengths.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz scalped three wickets as India finished the day at 45/4, still, 100 runs away from a victory.
After suffering dismissals of star batters like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Cheteshwar Pujara within the 20 overs of the game, Axar Patel handled struggling India's charge and is unbeaten at 26 runs of 54 deliveries with the help of three fours.
Bangladesh resumed its innings from 195/7 but could not do much as Indian bowlers bundled out them for 231.
Chasing a target of 145, India got off to the worst start as they lost the opener and captain KL Rahul in the third over of the game. Bangladesh bowlers restricted Indian batters from scoring boundaries and taking singles, leaving visitors in trouble.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck again as he dismissed Pujara for 6 runs after removing India captain. At that moment India were tottering at 12/2. Bangladesh bowlers kept India under pressure as they kept removing visitors from the crease.