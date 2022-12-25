No need to overthink as Pant, Iyer still there: Siraj

Following the conclusion of third day of second Test against Bangladesh, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj expressed his faith in team's batting attack even as they lost four quick wickets. He there is still some firepower left and his side can win the game if even one of its batters sticks around.

Bangladesh bowlers struck early in the innings to dismiss India's top order leaving visitors reeling at 45/4 and needing 100 more runs to win at the time of stumps of Day three of the ongoing second Test here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Saturday.

"I do not think there is much to worry about. If even one of the batters stick around, it will ease our pressure. Axar is already set, he is showing great intent. Rishabh (Pant) and Iyer (Shreyas Iyer) are still there. I do not think we should be overthinking," said Siraj in a press conference after the match.