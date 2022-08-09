Bangladesh out to avoid ignominious whitewash

Bangladesh are determined to avoid their first clean sweep at the hands of Zimbabwe after 21 years when they take on the host for the third and final One-Day International (ODI) on (Wednesday) at the Harare Sports Club, report news agency BSS.

The match will start at 1:15pm Bangladesh Standard Time. It will be aired live on T Sports.

Bangladesh lost the first two ODIs of the series and it raised the prospect of being clean swept by Zimbabwe after 2001.