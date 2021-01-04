Classic Williamson ton swings momentum New Zealand’s way

A classic century by Kane Williamson in an unbroken 215-run stand with Henry Nicholls hauled New Zealand into a strong position at 286 for three at stumps on day two of the second Test against Pakistan on Monday.

New Zealand, having recovered from 71 for three in Christchurch, ended the day trailing Pakistan’s first innings 297 by just 11 runs with seven wickets in hand.

Williamson, newly installed as the world’s number one Test batsman, was unbeaten on 112, his 24th century, with Nicholls on 89.

Even when New Zealand were in trouble there was a sense in the side that Williamson would save them.

“When you know you’ve got someone like Kane Williamson there you know you’ve got a pretty strong rock to change the tide of an innings,” said New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi, adding that Williamson had put New Zealand in a “fantastic” situation.