'Clinical' India thrash New Zealand to clinch Test series

India hammered New Zealand by 372 runs to win the second Test on Monday, despite the Black Caps' Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel making history with 10 wickets in the first innings.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a match tally of eight wickets -- and 300th scalp on home soil -- as the hosts clinched the two-match series 1-0.

Top-ranked New Zealand, who started day four on 140-5 in their chase of an improbable 540, were all out for 167 before lunch in Mumbai.

Ajaz, a left-arm spinner whose name went up on the Wankhede honours board on Saturday after his perfect 10, stood out with match figures of 14-225 -- the best ever by a bowler against India.

"It's a special occasion for me and my family. To be able to do that (10-for) is special," Ajaz said after the match.

"I'm knackered but I'll use my quarantine time to recover. It's a different challenge to bowl back home. That's the beauty of Test cricket, it's about adapting your game plan and bowling accordingly."