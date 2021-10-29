Clueless Bangladesh to take on jaded Windies for elusive victory

In a bid to hit back into the winning way following a disappointing loss in the first two matches, Bangladesh will take on reigning champions West Indies in their third game of the Super 12 phase of Twenty20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday afternoon.

The match will start at 4:00pm (Bangladesh Time) and will be aired live on Gazi TV and T Sports, reports BSS.

Bangladesh earlier tasted a five-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in the opening game of Super 12 before being humiliated by England by eight wickets. A defeat at the hands of West Indies would ruin their slight hope to seal the semifinal spot.