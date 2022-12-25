Bangladesh put us under real pressure: KL Rahul

“You trust the guys in the middle (during such situations). We’ve played enough cricket to realise that someone will put their hand up to win us the game,’ Rahul said after the match as India swept the two-match Test series following their 1-2 loss to Bangladesh in the 50-over series.
“But I'm not going to lie, there was a lot of tension in the dressing room. It was a tough wicket to bat on, they put us under pressure in both innings.
“It was a new-ball surface to some extent, once ball got softer, it was easier to score runs. It was a matter of who plays the new ball better. We did lose a few more wickets than ideal but we got the job done,” he added.
India won the first Test by 188 runs in Chattogram and were favourites to win the second Test after bowling out Bangladesh for 227 in their first innings and earning a 87-run lead.
But the hosts clawed their way back into the contest and at one point were favourites to end up on the victorious side.
However, Ashwin’s 42 and Iyer’s 29 ensured India’s win on a tricky wicket at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.
“Sometimes in these situations, you feel like you have to get ahead of things. They bowled good lines and I felt that we didn’t trust our defences enough,” Ashwin said.
Chasing a target of 145, India were reduced to 45-4 on Day 3.
Both teams had equal chances to win the Test at the start of Day 4. Bangladesh then closed in on victory by taking three Indian wickets, including the dangerous Rishabh Pant, in just seven overs of the day, to leave them at 74-7.
Iyer and Ashwin then batted with caution to take their side home.
However, Ashwin has Mominul to thank, who dropped an easy catch at short-leg off Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s bowling when Ashwin was batting on one.
“We didn't have much batting left. It was one of those games where we let the game drift whenever we could have shut it off. Shreyas batted beautifully. Loved the way Shreyas batted,” Ashwin said.
“Pitches are quite good here. But I thought the ball got soft really quickly. Credit to Bangladesh, they put us under real pressure at certain moments.”