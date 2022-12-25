Bangladesh put us under real pressure: KL Rahul

“You trust the guys in the middle (during such situations). We’ve played enough cricket to realise that someone will put their hand up to win us the game,’ Rahul said after the match as India swept the two-match Test series following their 1-2 loss to Bangladesh in the 50-over series.

“But I'm not going to lie, there was a lot of tension in the dressing room. It was a tough wicket to bat on, they put us under pressure in both innings.

“It was a new-ball surface to some extent, once ball got softer, it was easier to score runs. It was a matter of who plays the new ball better. We did lose a few more wickets than ideal but we got the job done,” he added.