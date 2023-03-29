Rain delays play after Bangladesh sent to bat first

Soon after the toss was completed and both captains headed back to their dressing rooms, rain started pouring down at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The Tigers are leading the three-match series 1-0 and a victory today, Wednesday, will seal the series for the hosts.

Bangladesh have made no changes to their playing XI, meaning last match’s player of the match Rony Talukdar will once again open the innings for Bangladesh after recovering from shoulder injury he picked up while fielding in the first match.