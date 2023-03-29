Cricket

2nd T20

Rain delays play after Bangladesh sent to bat first

Rain has delayed the start of the second T20 between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 29 March 2023Shamsul Hoque

Rain has delayed the start of the second Twenty20 between Bangladesh and Ireland right after the visitors won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first in Chattogram on Wednesday.

The sky was full of ominous looking clouds when the two captains, Shakib Al Hasan and Paul Stirling went out for the toss.

Soon after the toss was completed and both captains headed back to their dressing rooms, rain started pouring down at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The Tigers are leading the three-match series 1-0 and a victory today, Wednesday, will seal the series for the hosts.

Bangladesh have made no changes to their playing XI, meaning last match’s player of the match Rony Talukdar will once again open the innings for Bangladesh after recovering from shoulder injury he picked up while fielding in the first match.

Ireland, who had lost the preceding ODI series 0-2, have made one change, bringing in Fionn Hand in place of Craig Young.

Bangladesh had won the first T20 by 22 runs in D/L method.

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Ben White

