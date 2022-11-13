Buttler lauds Stokes as 'one of the greats' as England win T20 WC

In reply, England stuttered to 49-3 in the sixth over as they struggled to get any momentum against a fiery pace attack, with boundaries hard to come by.

But Stokes and Moeen Ali (19) used their experience and cool heads to guide England to 138-5 with six balls to spare, climaxing a riveting tournament that spanned 45 games over nearly a month.

"He always stands up in the biggest moments, he's a man who can take a lot of pressure on his shoulders and perform," Buttler said of Stokes.

"When he's there you know you have a good chance. He's a true match-winner. He's one of the great players of English cricket."