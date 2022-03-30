Confident Bangladesh against wounded hosts

6 October, 2017. That was the last time Bangladesh stepped onto the field to play a Test in South Africa. The match followed the familiar script of all of Bangladesh’s previous Tests in the country. Four Protea batters struck a century to post a mammoth total and then the host’s deadly pace attack ran through Bangladesh’s fragile batting line-up twice in less than 90 overs to wrap up the game inside three days.

This was Bangladesh’s sixth defeat in the same number of Tests in South Africa. It was also the fifth time they suffered an innings defeat in an away Test against the Proteas.

Bangladesh, however, is not the only Asian team to struggle in South Africa. Teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, who have been playing the five-day format much before Bangladesh, have found life difficult whenever they toured the African country.