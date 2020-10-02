Courtney Walsh named West Indies women head coach

Former West Indies pacer Courtney Walsh has been appointed head coach of the West Indies women's team, the sport's national governing body said.

Walsh, 57, will take charge of the team until the end of 2022 and oversee their run in the Women's Cricket World Cup and the Women's T20 World Cup.

Walsh, who is West Indies' leading wicket-taker in tests with 519 wickets in 132 matches, had worked on a short-term contract with the women's team at this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.