Covid-19 hits Sri Lanka team

Two Sri Lankan players who were set to play against Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series starting Sunday have tested positive for Covid-19, reports UNB.
A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official confirmed that cricketers- Isuru Udana, Shiran Fernando-- and their bowling coach Chaminda Vaas have been tested positive.
“BCB is waiting for the result of the latest test,” a BCB official said asking for anonymity.
“The next result might come out within a few hours,” he also added.
The latest development put the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka three-match series into doubt.
It’s not sure whether the series will go on or be postponed.
No other BCB official was available to provide other information immediately.
While the first match is scheduled to take place Sunday, the other two games are slated to be played on 25 and 28 May.