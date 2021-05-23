Covid-19 hits Sri Lanka team

Two Sri Lankan players who were set to play against Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series starting Sunday have tested positive for Covid-19, reports UNB.

A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official confirmed that cricketers- Isuru Udana, Shiran Fernando-- and their bowling coach Chaminda Vaas have been tested positive.

“BCB is waiting for the result of the latest test,” a BCB official said asking for anonymity.