Crawley realises dream with ton against Pakistan

England batsman Zak Crawley had a nagging feeling early in his innings that a hundred was on the cards before he powered on to realise his dream of a first test century with a sparkling unbeaten 171 against Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Friday.

Crawley's career-best score in first-class cricket led England to 332-4 at the close of the opening day of the third and final test, as he put on an unbeaten 205 for the fifth wicket with Jos Buttler (87 not out).

The 22-year-old Crawley had spoken in the second test of targeting a maiden five-day hundred, but a lack of concentration saw him dismissed for 53 in England's only innings when the milestone had looked on as the game meandered to a draw.