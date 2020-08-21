Crawley’s maiden ton lifts England in third Test against Pakistan

Zak Crawley enhanced his burgeoning reputation with a near faultless first Test century to lead England to a commanding 332 for four at the close of play on the opening day of the third and final Test against Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Friday.

Crawley, 22, had only scored three first class hundreds prior to the Test, but was in imperious form as he ended the day on a career-best 171 not out.

He put on an unbeaten 205 for the fifth wicket with Jos Buttler (87 not out) to get England out of some early trouble.