BBC drops former England captain Vaughan from radio show

The BBC has dropped former England captain Michael Vaughan from a radio show next Monday after he was named in a report looking into allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire made by former player Azeem Rafiq, the broadcaster said on Friday.

In a column for The Telegraph on Thursday, Vaughan, 47, said he was alleged to have told Rafiq and two other Asian players as they walked onto the field together that there were "too many of you lot, we need to do something about it".