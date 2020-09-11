Cricket South Africa rejects government’s bid to suspend embattled board

It also follows heavy criticism from sponsors and national team players, the latter accusing the board of “self-interest” in failing to deal adequately with the contents of the report, and the postponement of an Annual General Meeting scheduled for 5 September which was to elect a new president after Chris Nenzani resigned last month.

“CSA does not agree with the resolution taken by SASCOC and has not had the opportunity to engage with SASCOC on various issues raised in the communication,” CSA said in a statement on Friday.

“In addition, CSA is taking legal advice regarding the basis on which SASCOC has sought to intervene in the business affairs of CSA.