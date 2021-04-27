Cricket stars leave IPL as India virus toll grows

"I am advised that the Indian government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult situation for the country."

Cummins, who is continuing to play in the IPL, urged other "privileged" players to also donate.

Players are being tested every two days in bio-secure bubbles where they will be based for eight weeks.

The Australian players are said to have left because of fears that they could become stuck as their country clamps down on travel from India.

Tye, who flew back on Sunday, said other players had asked him how he got home.

"Other guys are just happy to make sure I'm OK and make sure I'm in a good space," he told the SEN WA radio station.

Cricket Australia said it was in contact with IPL players, coaches and commentators and was listening to their "feedback" as well as to advice from the Australian government.

"Our thoughts are with the people of India at this difficult time," a statement said.

While Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting described India's coronavirus situation as "quite grim", social media commenters have been divided over the IPL carrying on.