Cricketer Mosharraf hospitalised again

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh cricketer Mosharraf Hossain Rubel was put into the incentive care unit of a Dhaka hospital Wednesday night, reports UNB.

Mosharraf has been suffering from a brain tumour for the last three years.

He was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2019. In March that year, he had an operation on his brain in Singapore and was never fully fit since then.

In January 2021, Mosharraf was diagnosed with a brain tumour again. The left-arm spinner's condition had been getting worse in the last few weeks, his wife Farhana Choity told the media.

The cricketer's condition is now critical, and he will be under observation for the next 24 hours, a close friend of Mosharraf said.

