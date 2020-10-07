Cricketers decry rape incidents, demand punishment of rapists

National cricket stars have joined in the condemnation of rising incidents of rape in the country.
Star cricketers took to their social media handles decrying the rise of rape incidents which have recently shocked the nation.
Former captain of the national team and lawmaker Mashrafe Bin Mortaza on Wednesday urged all to change their mentality and let women live with their heads held high.
“Rapists have no identity. They are ugly, either in appearance or in mentality,” Mashrafe said.
All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan at a Facebook status on Tuesday wrote, “I cannot stay silent against the heinous wrong doings, especially rape and murder, these savage beings are committing against women and children irrespective of their age or religion on a daily basis and neither should you. I stand against all kinds of hatred and violence against human beings.”
Urging all to unite against those crimes, Shakib wrote, “Let us join hands and fight against this moral plague in our country and protect our women and children so they can dream and live their lives without fear.”
“It is our duty to protect and fight for each other’s' rights just as our freedom fighters fought for our rights when it mattered most,” he added.
Wicketkeeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahmim also condemned the barbaric acts.
“We cannot stay silent anymore. Rape or any kind of sexual harassment can never be tolerated, it has no space in the society,” Mushfique wrote on his verified facebook profile.
“Wake up Bangladesh. Say no to rape. No means NO,” he added.
Senior Tiger cricketer and one of the ‘fantastic five’ Mahmudullah Riyad changed his profile picture in solidarity with the demand of punishment of rapists and wrote #SayNoToRape
According to Ain-o-Salish Kendra (ASK), Bangladesh saw around 1,000 reported cases were reported, including 208 gang rapes, between January and September this year.
People in Dhaka and other areas have taken to streets protesting the incidents of rape.
On Wednesday, UN also expressed deep concern over the increase in violence against women in Bangladesh.