Cricketers to undergo COVID-19 test from Monday

"As part of the BCB's coronavirus management plan and to ensure player safety for training sessions leading up to the forthcoming tour of Sri Lanka, sample for COVID-19 test will be collected from national team players and probables and relevant support personnel tomorrow," a BCB statement reads.



Bangladesh played their last international match back in March this year against Zimbabwe.

After that, COVID-19 situation forced them to stay away from cricket for a long time.



However, cricketers started an individual training programme for a month now.

BCB is planning to host a residential team practice camp which will commence right before flying for Sri Lanka.

The Tigers will have a longer training camp in Sri Lanka ahead of the series.



