Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in opener

Sent in to bat first earlier, Sri Lanka faced initial batting collapse losing three wickets ---Kusal Mendis (2), Charith Asalanka (0) and Pathum Nissanka (3)-- for just five runs in two overs.
Later, number four Danushka Gunathilaka pairing with Bhanuka Rajapaksa tried their best to repair their early damage, contributing 44 runs in the 4th wicket stand.
Number five batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored the team highest 38 runs of just 29 balls hitting five fours and one six while two down Danushka Gunathilaka made run a ball 17 featuring three boundaries.
After the dismissal of four wickets for 49 runs in 7.2 overs, no Sri Lankan middle order and lower order batters were able to reach the double figure score, except number eight batter Chamika Karunaratne, who scored 31 runs off 38 balls with three fours and one six.
Fazalhaq Farooqi was the most successful Afghan bowler grabbing three wickets for just 11 runs in his 3.4 over spell and was adjudged the man of the match.
Besides, Afghan captain Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman grabbed two wickets each while Naveen Ul Haq took one wicket.