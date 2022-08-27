Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in opener

Afghanistan made a flying start in the Asia Cup outplaying five times champions Sri Lanka by eight wickets with 59 balls remaining in the opening match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on Saturday.

After dismissing Islanders Sri Lanka cheaply for 105 runs in 19.4 overs in T20 format, Afghanistan easily reached their target scoring 106 runs for loss of two wickets in 10.1 overs.

Replying to Lankan poor total, Afghanistan made a flying start scoring 85 runs in 6.1 overs in the opening stand, before the departure of opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who quick-fired 40 runs off 18 balls, featuring three fours and four sixes.

Another opener Hazaratullah Zazai contributed an unbeaten 28-ball 37 runs hitting five fours and one six, one down Ibrahim Zardan scored 13-ball 15 runs with the help of two boundaries while number four Najibullah Zardan remained not out on run a ball 2.

Hasaranga De Silva took one wicket conceding 19 runs in three overs.