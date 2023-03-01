We were 20-30 short: Najmul

“I think we were short by 20 to 30 runs when we ended the innings but the way we started our bowling reducing them to 100 for five wickets. I think we made a good comeback so you can say despite scoring 20 to 25 runs less we made a good comeback in the bowling but if we could bowl better in the end we could have end the game on a better note, “said Najmul at the press conference after the match on Wednesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.
“I think in the middle overs we have given back-to-back wickets in the middle overs and we could not make a comeback from there but the way we started the bowling we were looking to defend the total that we put on the board. I think reducing them to five for 100 and the bowling attack we had and the way the wicket was behaving we should but somehow it didn’t happen but I think Fizz, Taskin and the three spinners bowled well but Dawid Malan really batted well,” said Najmul who scored highest 58 for Bangladesh.
Najmul came in the match with over 500 runs in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League but he thinks he has to improve his batting a lot in future.
“I just scored runs in one game and so I don’t think it will be wise to say that I have learnt a lot because even today I made mistake because if I could made my innings bigger in that case we could have scored 240 or 250 runs but I had a good innings and it will give confidence for upcoming matches.
I think 240 was a good score in this wicket that we failed to do but if we could do that it would have helped the bowlers. I think it was a difficult wicket because there was some help for the batsman in the first 10 overs but later on it helped the bowlers for most of the time.”
Despite the lowly score Najmul believed Bangladesh batters did not bat poorly rather the wicket was tricky.
“I don’t think that way because out batters scored big innings and won games for us so it is not the case that our batsmen did not play well earlier because they played good innings and we won games win but today it didn’t happen but in the coming days I think whoever plays a big innings will try to make it big games.
The wicket had lot of help for the spinners to be very honest because it had lot of help for the spinners but the pace bowling attack they had was world class and their combination was good and you see Taskin really bowled well so I think Taskin bowled well unfortunately he didn’t pick any wicket but he complimented well.”