Cummins warns Australia against England ahead of first Test

Pat Cummins warned Tuesday an Australian side boasting some of "the all-time greats" will be tough to beat as England's task became harder with Jimmy Anderson set to miss the first Test.

The home team head into the Ashes opener in Brisbane on Wednesday defending the hallowed urn and with their arch-rivals having a dismal record in Australia, losing nine of their last 10 Tests.

The hurdles Joe Root's men must jump got even higher with reports that veteran spearhead Anderson -- Test cricket's most prolific fast bowler -- will not play at the Gabba.