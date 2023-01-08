Pandya hails ‘game-changer’ Suryakumar Yadav

The impact of Surya Kumar Yadav’s incendiary shotmaking makes batting easier for his India teammates, captain Hardik Pandya said after the team’s Twenty20 series victory against Sri Lanka in Rajkot.

Yadav, the top-ranked T20 batsman, smashed a 45-ball hundred in Saturday’s decider against Sri Lanka and his unbeaten 112 powered India to an insurmountable 228-5.

Yadav became the only player to score three T20 hundreds batting at No. 3 or lower, helping India stretch their unbeaten home streak to 12 series.