CWI happy with health safety protocol offered by BCB

"We also hosted the first multi-country T20 league in the Caribbean Premier League. By adopting all the protocols, we are happy that through all of those series, we had no negative or adverse findings, both in going to England and hosting CPL, which involved players from 18 countries from every continent come to the Caribbean," he added.



Aiming to bring the game of cricket back on the field, BCB hosted two competition before the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup. Akshai reckons that the protocol the BCB is maintaining is "excellent".



"I have to say that the protocols that were described to us by the BCB, were very, very well thought-out. The fact that there have been three competitions, prior to our coming and one going on now obviously, they are well practised. We are very happy with what we saw in Dhaka and Chattogram. The facilities are excellent. The COVID protocols are concise and tight. The national approach, both in the hotels and hospitals that we visited, comply with all international standards recommended for COVID-19. From a medical point of view, we are very happy," he added.



As per the plan, the West Indies team will take COVID-19 test both before arriving in Bangladesh and at least three negative tests before taking the field in Bangladesh.



Right after arriving in Bangladesh, all the member of the West Indies team will maintain a three-day in-room quarantine. After that, they'll go through a test. Those who will return negative will have some practising within the squad. Before passing seven days, they won't expose themselves to anybody else. After seven days, those who will get COVID-19 netavie reports will participate in the net sessions with Bangladeshi net bowlers, Akshai said.









