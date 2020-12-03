CWI happy with health safety protocol offered by BCB

Delegate of Cricket West Indies (CWI) expressed their satisfaction over the health safety protocol offered by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The West Indies are scheduled to tour Bangladesh for a full series in January next year, reports UNB.
Ahead of this tour, a two-member deputation is touring Bangladesh to observe the health protocol that BCB is following amid COVID-19 pandemic.
"We came to Bangladesh to view the protocols regarding Covid-19, and its prevention, and the possibility of the West Indies touring early next year, in January. We had a lot of meetings before we actually came, and heard the protocol that was put forward by the BCB, which was very impressive," Akshai Mansingh, a CWI director, told the media on Wednesday at BCB.
The West Indies were one of the first two teams to play the first Test series post-COVID against England.
"We also hosted the first multi-country T20 league in the Caribbean Premier League. By adopting all the protocols, we are happy that through all of those series, we had no negative or adverse findings, both in going to England and hosting CPL, which involved players from 18 countries from every continent come to the Caribbean," he added.
Aiming to bring the game of cricket back on the field, BCB hosted two competition before the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup. Akshai reckons that the protocol the BCB is maintaining is "excellent".
"I have to say that the protocols that were described to us by the BCB, were very, very well thought-out. The fact that there have been three competitions, prior to our coming and one going on now obviously, they are well practised. We are very happy with what we saw in Dhaka and Chattogram. The facilities are excellent. The COVID protocols are concise and tight. The national approach, both in the hotels and hospitals that we visited, comply with all international standards recommended for COVID-19. From a medical point of view, we are very happy," he added.
As per the plan, the West Indies team will take COVID-19 test both before arriving in Bangladesh and at least three negative tests before taking the field in Bangladesh.
Right after arriving in Bangladesh, all the member of the West Indies team will maintain a three-day in-room quarantine. After that, they'll go through a test. Those who will return negative will have some practising within the squad. Before passing seven days, they won't expose themselves to anybody else. After seven days, those who will get COVID-19 netavie reports will participate in the net sessions with Bangladeshi net bowlers, Akshai said.
Paul Slowe, the security manager of CWI, also expressed his satisfaction over the security arrangement for the proposed tour.
"I am happy to say that what I have seen in the security plans and all the protocols, that were presented, are very satisfactory. I have no doubt if those plans were to unfold as written and discussed, then there should be no untoward incidents," Paul, who was in Bangladesh with the West Indies team during the ICC U-19 World Cup 2016, told the media.
"I am extremely happy with all the arrangements at the airport, hotels, practice venues, playing venues. We are to report back to the CWI, and I have no doubt that once the report is forwarded, the directors are going to consider the report and it is hoped, they will sign off on the tour," he added.