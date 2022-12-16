Bangladesh 150 all out in first innings

Kuldeep Yadav recorded career-best figures of 5-40 as India bowled out Bangladesh for 150 to take a towering 254-run lead after the first innings of the first Test in Chittagong on Friday.

The left-arm spinner pocketed his third five-wicket haul in Tests as India needed barely an hour of the third day to mop up the Bangladesh tail after the hosts resumed on 133-8.