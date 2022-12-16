Bangladesh 150 all out in first innings

India had amassed a first-innings total of 404 but opted not to enforce the follow-on.
The rampant visitors were 36-0 at lunch in their second innings with stand-in skipper KL Rahul on 20 and fellow opener Shubman Gill on 15.
Earlier, Axar Patel took the last Bangladeshi wicket of Mehidy Hasan, who offered some late resistance before being dismissed for 25 in the 12th over of the morning.
Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took 3-20 as India dominated.
Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored for the deflated hosts with 28 before he became one of Kuldeep’s victims, out lbw.
In India’s first innings Cheteshwar Pujara made 90 while Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin added 86 and 58 runs respectively.
Off-spinner Mehidy claimed 4-112 for Bangladesh while left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took 4-133.