Biryani on plate and boundary length on mind for Pakistan's Babar

Thanks to a soured political relationship, bilateral cricket remains suspended between India and Pakistan, and the bitter neighbours play each other only in multi-team events.

Babar and his team mates were surprised by the support they received since landing in Hyderabad, where they played both their warm-up matches.

They will launch their bid for a second 50-overs World Cup title at the same southern Indian city against the Netherlands on Friday.

"I think the hospitality has been quite nice - we were not expecting this," Babar said during his pre-tournament media interaction along with nine other captains on Wednesday.

"It's been a week in Hyderabad, and it is not like we are in India. It is like we are at home."