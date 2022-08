Pakistan drop Hasan Ali from Netherlands tour, Asia Cup

Pakistan on Wednesday dropped under-performing fast bowler Hasan Ali for the tour of the Netherlands and the Asia Cup later this month.

The 28-year-old was player of the tournament in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy win in 2017.

But Hasan took just three wickets in two Tests in Sri Lanka last month, claimed only three wickets for 222 runs in his last three One-Day Internationals (ODI) and went wicket-less in two of his last three Twenty20 Internationals.