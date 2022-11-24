Kuldeep, Shahbaz replace Dayal, Jadeja in ODI series against Bangladesh

“Kuldeep and Shahbaz were initially named in the squad for the 3-match ODI series in New Zealand starting 25th November in Auckland. However, they will now be a part of the squad travelling to Bangladesh. No replacements have been named for the ODI squad currently in New Zealand,” it further read.
Currently a member of India’s ODI team for the three-match series in New Zealand, Shahbaz made his international debut during the home ODIs against South Africa in September. He has been in excellent form in the current Vijay Hazare Trophy, taking 11 wickets in six matches at an economy of 4.87 over 51.2 overs. Additionally, he has made two half-centuries with the bat lower in the order.
Jadeja, 33, was forced to withdraw from India’s Asia Cup campaign after the group stages in order to undergo surgery for a chronic knee problem. Jadeja missed the whole T20 World Cup, despite India coach Rahul Dravid’s initial optimism that he may recuperate in time to participate in India’s campaign.
India’s squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen.
India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar and Umran Malik.
Pujara, Umesh added to India A squad
Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav have been added to India A squad for the Bangladesh tour ahead of the national team’s two-match Test series.
Abhimanyu Easwaran, the Bengal opener, will lead the India A team.
The veteran players Umesh and Pujara will feature in the second four-day match leading up to the first Test in Chattogram on 14 December.
KS Bharat will also join India A squad ahead of the second four-day fixture from 6 to 9 December in Sylhet. The opening four-day game will be held in Cox’s Bazaar from 9 November to 2 December.
On the other hand, Kerala’s Rohan Kunnummal received the maiden India A call-up. This year alone, the 24-year-old batter has slammed four hundred in nine first-class innings.
The young and prolific pair of Yash Dhull and Yashasvi Jaiswal were not left behind and also made the cut, alongside Baroda’s seam-bowling allrounder Atit Sheth, who bagged 13 wickets in three Ranji Trophy matches this year.
Tilak Varma, who scored a century in his maiden red-ball match against New Zealand A, remains in the middle order alongside Sarfaraz Khan, another prolific run-getter in domestic cricket.
Mukesh Kumar, who was the joint leading wicket-taker in the three games, is also retained, along with left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar. Saurabh will head the spin attack alongside Jayant Yadav and Rahul Chahar, while Umesh (just in the second game), Navdeep Saini, Sheth, and Mukesh will form the pace attack.
India A squad for first four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini and Atit Sheth.
India A squad for second four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav and KS Bharat (wk).