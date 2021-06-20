De Kock misses ton but South Africa in control against Windies

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock fell four runs short of successive centuries but the tourists took charge of the second and final test against West Indies by the close of the second day’s play in Saint Lucia on Saturday.

De Kock chased a wide delivery from seamer Kyle Mayers (3-28) and was caught at gully for 96, having scored an unbeaten 141 in the first test, as South Africa were bowled out for 298 in their first innings.