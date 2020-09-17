Decision on Sri Lanka tour likely to be finalised in couple of days

Prothom Alo English Desk
Sri Lanka's captain Rangana Herath (R) plays a shot as Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim (C) looks on.
Sri Lanka's captain Rangana Herath (R) plays a shot as Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim (C) looks on.Photo: AFP
Advertisement

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is expecting Sri Lanka’s reply about Bangladesh’s tour of the Island nation within two or three days, reports BSS.

BCB’s media and communications committee chairman Jalal Younus said since this is Sri Lanka’s national issue, Bangladesh couldn’t impose any pressure to reply about their proposal shortly.

“We made it clear that the quarantine period should be reduced and we have to be given the practice facilities, otherwise, it’s impossible for us to play the series,” Jalal Younus said here today.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Now we are waiting for their reply. Sri Lanka will give their decision. But since it is their national issue, Sri Lanka Cricket itself couldn’t give any decision. You know they have a task force who are controlling the COVID-19. So we can’t impose pressure on them to give the reply quickly. We are waiting for their reply. Hopefully we’ll get the reply within two or three days.”

Whatever Sri Lanka does, Jalal Younus said, Bangladesh is taking their preparation, eying to think about the tour positively.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We’re ready. We’ve taken our preparation as we need to. If any positive reply comes, we can complete all formalities within one week. Problems will arise only when they will take a long time to reply,” Younus said.

The BCB will start conducting the players’ coronavirus test from Friday as part of the plan of the series. Bangladesh is scheduled to leave the country for Colombo on 27 September. The first Test is due to be held on 24 October.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

I love IPL: Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen

England’s bio-secure bubbles a blueprint for others: Morgan

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell gives an interview after receiving his man of the match award after the third One Day International against England at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on 16 September 2020

SLC comes up with unheard-of two-country quarantine idea

The Tigers did not have the best of the starts. File photo

Maxwell, Carey go 'hit or bust' to inspire Australia's unlikely win

Third One Day International - England v Australia - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 16 September 2020 Australia's Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey pose with the trophy after winning the match and the series.