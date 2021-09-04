Defiant Sharma sees India into slender lead over England in fourth Test

Rohit Sharma held firm as India lost just one wicket before lunch on the third day of the fourth Test against England at the Oval on Saturday.

India were 108-1 in their second innings at the interval, nine runs ahead of England's first innings 290 that saw Ollie Pope score 81 on his Surrey home ground and all-rounder Chris Woakes, also returning to Test cricket, make exactly 50.

Sharma was 47 not out, having been missed for the second time this innings by Rory Burns in the slips, with Cheteshwar Pujara 14 not out.