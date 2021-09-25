Delhi beat Rajasthan to go top of IPL

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant guided his side through a frustrating game to hammer Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs and take the lead in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Pant hit 24 and Shreyas Iyer 43 as Delhi made 154 for six in their 20 overs. The batsman wicketkeeper then claimed two catches and a stumping to leave Rajasthan struggling on 17 for three in their chase.