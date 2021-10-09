Delhi top IPL table, champions Mumbai crash out

The result ensured Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders' entry into the final four alongside Delhi, Chennai Super Kings and Bangalore.

MS Dhoni's Chennai, who lost their last three matches, will take on Delhi in the first qualifier on Sunday.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma said the break in the Covid-hit tournament, that was halted in May due to a devastating pandemic in India and later resumed in the United Arab Emirates, was a setback.

"We have had a fabulous run as a franchise. It was wonderful to be part of this set-up, we can be very proud of that," said Sharma.

"We were getting momentum in Delhi and there was a break, that didn't help the team."