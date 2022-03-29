Depleted Australia suffer Marsh injury blow for Pakistan ODI series

Australia were already without key players David Warner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Steven Smith for various reasons and have been further hit by the loss of all-rounder Marsh, their hero when they won the T20I World Cup in November.

All five senior players were part of the team that won the three-match Test series 1-0 last week, on Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years.

Skipper Aaron Finch fears that the 30-year-old Marsh may miss the whole ODI series.

"Mitch injured his hip flex during fielding drills on Sunday," Finch said on Monday.

"We have to wait and see, but I don't think he will be available for the series based on how he was feeling yesterday."