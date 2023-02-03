The fever pitch a morbid tournament desperately wants

For decades cricket, once the epitome of Victorian aristocracy, actually struggled to enjoy that thing elsewhere and football utilised it to the fullest to become the most popular global game.
Not only the carnivalesque atmoshphere but also the urge of rooting for the local team or finding the identity through a side is a vital aspect attracting spectators to the ground. International games, however coveted they are, surely lack that feature.
And there came the T20, a short modern game and the inception of franchise-based game. People expected this turbo-boosting game will not only attract new generation of spectators but also will create feud among fans, a crucial part for popularity of any game.
Bangladesh Premier League, the franchise-based T20 tournament was incepted to invigorate the domestic game in this cricket fanatic nation. It was expected that the names like Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet will create huge emotional vibe and bind fan bases among the people who hailed from those areas. It was thought that spark would create new life to the game just like the club football around the globe has been enjoying.
But over the years it could hardly achieve the goal. The tournament, to be honest has become a cliché one and could hardly differentiate the teams, carrying the local fervour hence failing to establish fan base.
With so many franchise based cricket around the world BPL fail to attract best of the lots like its first couple of editions. The tournament also lost its lustre due to poor infrastructure for example even failing to utilise Umpire Review System which is almost ubiquitous these days. Match fixing and betting allegations, two critical problems scavenging cricket worldwide, also destructed the image somewhat.
Yet, failing to attract the people with the names like Barshal, Sylhet and other districts cannot be an excuse. Ensuring this very fact could salvage the tournament which was once dubbed the second-best franchise tournament in the world.
And there is still time to do so. The exuberant crowd on Friday at Dhaka proved it. Not only the aforementioned boys the 2,500 capacity crowd looked close to full which is only seen during high voltage ODI games these days in SBNS.
Responding to those two youth another quipped that Shakib is from Magura he is not a Barisailla but the boys quickly answered he is now fighting for the cause of Barishal.
Despite all the inconsistency of BPL many people in the crowd kept the same faith and that is found amid the people in salons, local buses, restaurants and even in corporate offices.
The tussle in the queue, the high-pitched sound of vuvuzela, chanting of 'Barishal', 'Barishal' desperately tried to say all is not lost. It is time for the franchise owners and BPL authority to look into the matter and reap rich rewards.
But it is not only about Barishal or Chittagong diaspora in Dhaka the cricket could be disseminated to spark the spirit. Just in the last week the effectiveness of this mood was proved.
My colleague Mohammad Juabair, who covered Sylhet phase of the BPL, described the crowd there as ‘Pink Tide’. The Sylhet franchise took some initiatives to attract local crowd and spread the spirit.
No doubt the initiative was a huge one but even that little effort created enough pull to bring people who had to wait outside of the jam-packed stadium.
The Pink Tide of Sylhet and a carnivalesque Friday in Dhaka prove the fever pitch is still there. One may even say this is a false dawn, yet one cannot deny the hope to salvage an otherwise lusterless moribund that is still alive.