The fever pitch a morbid tournament desperately wants

‘Shakib vai is a Barisailla (the man hailed from Barishal), monu (guy in Barishal dialect) we all support him today,’ a couple of boys holding the banner of ace-all-rounder Shakib al Hasan were proudly screaming.

It was Friday, the weekly holiday in Dhaka and weather, one must admit was a good one to enjoy some cricket matches. Yet the long queues in front of the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, the atmosphere of a carnival and excitement of a large crowd was an astonishing spectacle and without an iota of doubt, an inspiring one for local cricket.

Cricket is an Indian game that was accidentally invented by Britain, said Ashish Nandy the eminent sociologists in his brilliantly written book Tao of Cricket. Nandy aptly showed that people in this part of the world love carnivals and cricket presented a great opportunity to savour that pleasure along with the satisfaction that people in the colosseum enjoyed while the Gladiators battled.