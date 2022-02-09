Dhaka beat Khulna to keep them in BPL playoff contest

Sikandar Raza was the only one to fight against a relentless Dhaka bowling to hit 64 off 50 with five fours and four sixes.

All of the Dhaka bowlers bowled well in tandem to leave Khulna at a precarious 12-4 as no top order batters could reach double digit figures.

Onus was on captain Mushfiqur Rahim, who also came up with a disappointing performance. Mushfiqur was dismissed by Omarzia on 12 as Khulna were reduced to 32-5.

Sikandar Raza and Mahedi Hasan added 26-run to quell the prospect of BPL’s lowest score after which Qais got the better of the latter who scored 17.