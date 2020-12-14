Dhaka knock Barishal out of the race

Beximco Dhaka knocked Fortune Barishal out of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Monday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, reports UNB.
Dhaka batted first after winning the toss and posted 150 for eight in 20 overs. Despite a poor start by the top-order, Dhaka reached 150 riding on the half-century of Yasir Ali.
In reply, Barishal reached 141 for nine in 20 overs, losing the game by nine runs.
Adding 21 runs in 2.4 overs, Barishal made a good start. But after the dismissal of Saif Hassan (12), Barishal lost Parvez Hossain Emon (2) quickly.
However, Tamim Iqbal and Afif Hossain added 32 runs in the third wicket stand. They looked comfortable, but Tamim disappointed after getting settled.
While trying to smash Muktar Ali out of the ground, he was caught by Akbar Ali at the boundary. Tamim faced 28 balls to score 22 runs with two fours.
Barishal's last hope was Afif who scored 55 off 35 balls with three fours and four sixes. However, following his dismissal, Barishal needed to score 45 runs in the last three overs to seal the game.
Rubel Hossain conceded 10 runs in the 18th over. Shafiqul Islam gave away 15 in the next over, scalping the wicket of Mahidul Islam Ankon (15).
And Barishal needed 20 runs in the last over, but they only managed 10 runs losing two wickets.
For Dhaka, Muktar took three wickets conceding 18 runs in two overs while Shafiul bagged three. Al Amin took two and Robiul Islam Robi took one wicket.
Earlier, Barishal won the toss and chose to bowl first. The call seemed to be a right one as they picked up three wickets in 22 runs.
But in the third wicket stand, Mushfiqur Rahim and Yasir added 50 runs. Mushfiqur fell prey to Kamrul Islam Rabbi, posting 43 runs off 30 balls with four fours and one six.
Yasir scored 54 off 43 balls with three fours and two sixes and Akbar Ali 21 off nine balls.
For Barishal, Mehidy Hasan and Kamrul Islam bagged two wickets each while Taskin Ahmed and Sohrawordi Shubho took one wicket each.
Dhaka will now face the loser of the first qualifier that will be played between Gazi Group Chattogram and Gemcon Khulna on 14 December evening.