Dhaka knock Barishal out of the race

Barishal's last hope was Afif who scored 55 off 35 balls with three fours and four sixes. However, following his dismissal, Barishal needed to score 45 runs in the last three overs to seal the game.



Rubel Hossain conceded 10 runs in the 18th over. Shafiqul Islam gave away 15 in the next over, scalping the wicket of Mahidul Islam Ankon (15).



And Barishal needed 20 runs in the last over, but they only managed 10 runs losing two wickets.



For Dhaka, Muktar took three wickets conceding 18 runs in two overs while Shafiul bagged three. Al Amin took two and Robiul Islam Robi took one wicket.



Earlier, Barishal won the toss and chose to bowl first. The call seemed to be a right one as they picked up three wickets in 22 runs.





