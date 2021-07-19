Dhawan, Kishan star as India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and debutant Ishan Kishan hit half-centuries as India hammered Sri Lanka by seven wickets on Sunday in the first one-day international of a series delayed by the coronavirus.

Chasing 263 for victory, India depended on Dhawan's 33rd ODI half-century, fellow opener Prithvi Shaw's 24-ball 43 and an attacking 59 by Kishan to gallop to their target in just 36.4 overs and lead the three-match series in Colombo.