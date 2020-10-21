Dhawan’s record ton in vain as Punjab beat table toppers Delhi

A resurgent Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Tuesday comprehensively defeated table toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets, despite Shikhar Dhawan’s record consecutive century, to record their third consecutive win of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and kept their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

KXIP now have eight points from 10 matches and are placed fifth. Rajasthan Royals (RR), too, have eight points, but KL Rahul’s KXIP has a better net run rate (-0.177) than Steve Smith’s RR (-0.591) in the eight-team competition. Both teams are still to play four matches, same as No.1 Delhi, who have 14 points from 10 games.

Despite scoring a respectable 164/5 wickets, riding on opener Dhawan’s unbeaten 106 off 61 balls (12x4s, 3x6s), DC were at the receiving end, thanks to some collective batting efforts by KXIP, especially Nicholas Pooran (53 off 28 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (32 off 24 balls).