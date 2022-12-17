Australia bowl out South Africa for 152 at tea on Day one

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon took 3-14 as South Africa were bowled out for 152 at tea on the first day of the opening Test at Brisbane's Gabba ground on Saturday.

After Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl on a green wicket under cloudy skies, South Africa never recovered from a disastrous start that saw them slump to 27-4 after 11 overs.

The only batters to defy the Australian attack were wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne and number four Temba Bavuma, who rescued the visitors from complete annihilation with a 98-run partnership.