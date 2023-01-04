Pakistan 224-4 at lunch in second Test against New Zealand

Pakistan lost in-form opener Imam-ul-Haq before reaching 224-4 at lunch Wednesday on the third day of the second Test against New Zealand in Karachi.

The home team now trail the visitors' first-innings total of 449 by 225 runs, and need to reach 250 to avoid the follow-on.

At the break, Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed were at the crease on 43 and 27 respectively, having so far added 42 for the fifth wicket.