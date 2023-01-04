Pakistan 224-4 at lunch in second Test against New Zealand

Haq was snapped-up by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell off fast-bowler Tim Southee for 83 after Pakistan resumed on 154-3.
On 74 overnight, Haq rebuilt the innings after being involved in skipper Babar Azam's run-out on Tuesday, but fell in the second hour of the session.
He edged a drive to Blundell, but was only given out before New Zealand challenged the turned-down appeal.
Haq hit ten boundaries and a six in his 244-minute knock.
The two-match series is tied after the first Test – also in Karachi – ended in a draw.