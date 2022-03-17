Domingo excited to have Shakib in squad

The inclusion of Shakib Al Hasan has brought a positive vibe in the team, said Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo, reports BSS.

The ace all-rounder sought a break from the tour, citing mental and physical fatigue despite being named in both Test and ODI tour and was allowed for it. But in a surprising move, he made him available for the tour at the eleventh hour, much to the relief of Domingo.

“He (Shakib) balances our team. It is always difficult when he is not in the team – you are not sure if you need an extra bowler or extra batsman. It is great to have a player of his caliber around,” Domingo said on Wednesday.