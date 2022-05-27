Domingo puzzled by batting collapses, says changes will be made

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo is puzzled by his team’s constant batting collapses in Tests and said that he will be making some changes to fix this problem.

Bangladesh lost the second Test of the two-match series by 10 wickets to Sri Lanka on Friday, which meant they also lost the series 0-1.

In the first innings of the match in Dhaka, the hosts were reduced to 24-5 before Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim’s heroics got them to a more than competitive first innings score.