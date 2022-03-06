Domingo welcomes Donald's inclusion as fast bowling coach

"He is a fantastic guy. He is a highly experienced cricketer. One of South Africa's best players ever produced. I am expecting to add another dimension to our coaching staff. He has got a lot of skills; knows how to bowl in the sub-continent, Australia and South Africa. He was successful as a bowler and I am hoping if he can share those expertise with the younger boys."
Donald, who has taken 330 Test wickets and 272 ODI wickets for South Africa, has previously worked as a fast bowling specialist with South Africa, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.