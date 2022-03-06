Cricket

Domingo welcomes Donald's inclusion as fast bowling coach

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo speaks at a press conference ahead of the third and final T20 match between India and Bangladesh, in Nagpur on 9 November 2019
Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo speaks at a press conference ahead of the third and final T20 match between India and Bangladesh, in Nagpur on 9 November 2019

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo welcomed legendary fast bowler Alan Donald's inclusion in his coaching setup, saying that the vast experience of the lightning fast bowler would help the pacers of this country, reports BSS.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday appointed Donald as fast bowling coach till the T20I World Cup in Australia this year.

"He is an experienced coach. He has coached many teams I have worked in previously," Domingo said of Donald.

"He is a fantastic guy. He is a highly experienced cricketer. One of South Africa's best players ever produced. I am expecting to add another dimension to our coaching staff. He has got a lot of skills; knows how to bowl in the sub-continent, Australia and South Africa. He was successful as a bowler and I am hoping if he can share those expertise with the younger boys."

Donald, who has taken 330 Test wickets and 272 ODI wickets for South Africa, has previously worked as a fast bowling specialist with South Africa, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

