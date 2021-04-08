Domingo’s role as head coach under scrutiny

This series came as an ordeal for Domingo who is currently on leave. He is expected to join the team before the Sri Lanka Tests.

During the Sri Lanka series, the Bangladesh team will be accompanied by Khaled Mahmud, the former captain, as the head of the delegation. It is understood that he will observe closely the way Domingo coaches the team.

Mahmud believes that a coach is responsible to train the players and give them a good plan, and the rest is up to the players.

While talking to the reporters in Dhaka, Mahmud said: “The players have to play well. A coach can give you a plan and train you well. I don’t know what happened to the team. I’ll try to find out that in the Sri Lanka tour and take steps accordingly.”