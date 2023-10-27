Pakistan bat against South Africa as Hasan, Rabada miss out

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in their World Cup match against in-form South Africa in Chennai on Friday.

Pakistan have lost three matches in succession after winning their first two. They were forced to leave out fast bowler Hasan Ali who has a fever.

He is replaced by Mohammad Wasim while spinner Mohammad Nawaz comes in for Usama Mir in a like-for-like change.

South Africa are in a strong position with four wins in five games.