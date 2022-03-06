Dropped catches cost Bangladesh second match against Afghanistan: Domingo

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo rued for a number of dropped catches in the second and final T20I game, which Bangladesh lost by eight wickets to squander a chance to inflict whitewash on Afghanistan for the first time in any format of cricket, reports BSS.

Domingo said the dropped catches became a recurring issue and cost them many games in all format of cricket for sometimes now.

He admitted he wasn't sure whether it was technical or mental problem but insisted on rectifying the issue to improve their record.

"We have dropped nine catches in the last five games. If we knew what it was, we probably wouldn't be doing it. Whether it is the concentration, confidence or dealing with pressure, I am not 100 per cent sure," Domingo said.